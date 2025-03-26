‘You took the insults for me’ — Natasha apologises to Ezekwesili’s over Senate brawl

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has publicly apologized to former Minister of Education Obiageli Ezekwesili following a heated exchange between Ezekwesili and Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi during a Senate Ethics Committee hearing.

The confrontation occurred during a panel session reviewing a fresh petition by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio regarding allegations of sexual harassment.

Tensions escalated when Ezekwesili and Nwaebonyi, who represent Ebonyi North, engaged in a verbal altercation. At one point, Ezekwesili told Nwaebonyi to "shut up."

In response to the incident, Akpoti-Uduaghan took to social media to express her gratitude and regret, acknowledging that Ezekwesili had borne the brunt of the backlash on her behalf.

“Dr. @obyezeks, Ma’am, I apologise for the insults,” she wrote on X.

“Know you took them for me… for us … as a mother and as a leader. Know that you are a true icon of integrity, courage, and visionary leadership.”

Praising Ezekwesili’s contributions to governance and democracy, Akpoti-Uduaghan added, “Your unwavering commitment to good governance, education, and democracy continues to inspire generations. A champion of accountability… Nigerians appreciate you.”

Her message concluded with a tribute to Ezekwesili’s resilience and selfless service, calling her a “hero.”