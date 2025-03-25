VIDEO: 'He was always in the habit of abusing women' - Atiku on Akpabio

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has ignited fresh controversy with explosive allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, accusing him of corruption and misconduct, including abuse of women.

In a widely circulated interview, Atiku also addressed past political decisions and hinted at his potential involvement in the 2027 presidential race.

When questioned about whether he regretted not choosing former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as his running mate in the 2023 election, Atiku was unequivocal.

“No, not at all,” he stated, dismissing any suggestion of second thoughts.

However, the interview took a dramatic turn when Atiku launched into a scathing critique of Akpabio.

“He was corrupt, not only was he corrupt, but he was also in the habit of abusing women,” he alleged.

The statement has since sparked widespread reactions, as Akpabio remains a key figure in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Addressing the political outlook for 2027, Atiku referenced the 2014 merger that formed the All Progressives Congress (APC), recalling how multiple aspirants had united behind a single candidate.

“We had a similar merger in 2014... We all ran for president, and one of us emerged, and we all supported the one who emerged,” he explained.

He stressed the urgent need for competent leadership, implying he could again play a central role in shaping Nigeria’s political future.

Atiku also criticised the National Assembly’s swift passage of a state of emergency, claiming, “I was not surprised because I know the leadership is corrupt. I have no apologies about that.”