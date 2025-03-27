Natasha: Calls for Akpabio’s resignation grow amid sexual harassment case

A political advocacy group, Action Collective (AC), has called for the immediate resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, citing concerns over judicial interference and the integrity of investigations into allegations against Akpabio.

In a statement released on March 26, 2025, AC’s National Coordinator, Dr. Onimisi Ibrahim, condemned the handling of the sexual harassment case filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio.

The group expressed alarm over the recent withdrawal of Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, allegedly due to external pressure.

“This development is deeply troubling and a threat to judicial independence,” AC stated, warning that Akpabio’s continued stay in office could compromise any investigation.

The group also criticised the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee, which is responsible for handling such matters, arguing that it cannot be impartial under Senator Imasuen’s leadership due to his political ties to Akpabio.

“The only way to ensure a fair and transparent process is for both Akpabio and Imasuen to step aside and allow an independent inquiry,” AC insisted.

The group further warned that the credibility of the National Assembly was at stake, adding that failure to uphold ethical standards could erode public trust.

“A legislature that cannot protect victims of misconduct loses the moral right to perform oversight functions,” the statement read.