Akpabio was investigated for corruption; he's clean - Murray-Bruce counters Atiku

A one-time member of the upper legislative chamber, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has countered former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's remarks, which described Senate President Godswill Akpabio as corrupt and an abuser of women.

In a controversial interview with journalist-cum-podcaster, Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, Atiku made several allegations against Akpabio, including claims of reports of his corruption while in office as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“He was corrupt, not only was he corrupt, but he was also in the habit of abusing women,” the former Vice President stated.

However, in a statement on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Murray-Bruce countered Atiku and defended the Senate President.

The Silverbird Group Chairman disclosed that various anti-corruption agencies have repeatedly investigated Akpabio, and he has always come out with a clean bill of health, attesting to his good character.

“I know Senator Godswill Akpabio personally and intimately. He is a man of unimpeachable good character, and both the South-South and Nigeria are fortunate to have him at the helm of affairs at the National Assembly at this delicate stage in our national growth," he said.

“On the issue of corruption, here we have a man who has been investigated in and out by independent investigative agencies and friends and foes alike, yet he has come out clean as a whistle.

“Nigeria needs stability and men of ability, and it behooves us as a nation to tread with caution at this critical time of our national life. Institutions such as the Legislature should not be trifled with because of partisan considerations.”

Murray-Bruce declares solidarity for Akpabio

The former lawmaker pledged his solidarity with Akpabio, saying he would give his all to protect Nigeria and would not allow anyone to disparage the Nigerian Senate he was once a member of.

“I will not stand idly by while some persons try, both at home and abroad, to destroy an institution I was once proudly a part of.

“I am a Nigerian who is proud of Nigeria and will give my all to protect and project my country to the world.

“I give him my right hand of fellowship and stand firmly with him.