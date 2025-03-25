[VIDEO]: Akpabio's ally calls Ezekwesili an ‘insult to womanhood’ in heated exchange over Natasha's case

A heated altercation broke out on Tuesday, March 25, between Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi of Ebonyi North and former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili during a Senate committee hearing.

The confrontation occurred at the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions session, which was reviewing a fresh petition submitted by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Ezekwesili was present alongside Abiola Akiode, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel, and petitioner Zubairu Yakubu.

Tensions escalated when Yakubu attempted to speak while committee chairman Neda Imaseun was addressing the session.

He was asked to mute his microphone, prompting Ezekwesili to intervene.

Nwaebonyi, appearing as a witness for Senate President Godswill Akpabio, interrupted her, leading to an immediate clash.

“Compose yourself and stop making noise,” Ezekwesili told the senator.

The remark triggered an explosive response from Nwaebonyi, who shot back angrily.

“You’re a fool. What do you mean? Why are you talking to me like that? I will not take it. You’re an insult to womanhood. People like you cannot be here,” he retorted.

Ezekwesili did not hold back, calling Nwaebonyi a “hooligan,” further aggravating the situation.

The fiery exchange briefly disrupted the proceedings before order was restored.