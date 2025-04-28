'I am made by APC and for APC' - Gov Idris dismisses defection to Atiku's coalition

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has firmly denied rumours that he plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling the reports "false, malicious, and a huge joke cracked by the most uninteresting political comedians."

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, the governor dismissed speculation circulating on social media that claimed he and four other governors were plotting to join a new coalition allegedly spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

"I am made in APC, by APC, and for APC. I would be the last person to abandon my reliable and formidable party for any coalition, regardless of its architects and builders," Governor Idris declared.

The governor said he would have ordinarily ignored the "baseless" rumours but felt compelled to address them for the sake of clarity, likening the situation to "mad fellows dancing naked in the marketplace."

Governor Idris emphasised his strong bond with the people of Kebbi State, noting that both he and the electorate remain firmly committed to the APC.

"He cannot and will not abandon his people to embrace political strangers," the statement added.

He urged the public to disregard the "malicious" reports and reiterated his commitment to improving Kebbi State’s fortunes under the broader agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.