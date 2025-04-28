APC leader Onokpasa blasts Tinubu’s performance - predicts short tenure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jesutega Onokpasa, has delivered a scathing assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, warning that the president may become a one-term leader if urgent improvements are not made.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Sunday, April 27, Onokpasa lamented what he described as Tinubu’s “woeful failure” in governance, particularly highlighting the administration's struggles to provide necessities and relief to Nigerians facing economic hardship.

“It is not a question of people defecting to our party. It is a question of are we ruling well? In that sense, we failed woefully.

"President Bola Tinubu has failed woefully to rule well, provide food for Nigerians, and give succour in these hard times," Onokpasa said.

Onokpasa’s criticism extended beyond the president to the broader APC strategy, condemning the party's celebration of political defections over delivering effective governance.

Onokpasa questions Delta governor's defection to APC

Referring to the recent defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, whom he revealed is his cousin, Onokpasa said the move holds little significance for the APC or the state.

"Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who recently defected to our party, is actually my cousin. I don’t have the slightest idea why he defected to our party. He did not inform me. I wish him well," he remarked.

Onokpasa emphasised that relying on defections undermines democratic principles and diverts attention from the core responsibilities of leadership.