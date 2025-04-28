'Nigeria can still be fixed, but not under Tinubu' - ex-APC chieftain

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has cautioned Nigerians against expecting meaningful progress under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV’s Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, Lukman expressed deep disappointment with Tinubu’s leadership style, stating that any hopes for significant achievements before May 2027 would be unrealistic.

“For you to even expect something very wonderful to happen before May 2027, I will say you are a dreamer.

“I will wish you luck in your dream, but if it happens, it will be a pleasant surprise,” Lukman said.

The former APC chieftain, who once believed in Tinubu’s progressive credentials, said the president has failed to replicate the leadership style he exhibited as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

“For me, I have reached the conclusion that I don’t think anything good is going to come out. Which is why we have to start organising," Lukman added.

He emphasised the importance of Nigerians actively engaging with their leaders and not relying solely on hope.

Lukman argued that while the APC has failed to deliver on its promises, there remains an opportunity to rebuild the country through a strong political coalition.

“If having gone through the APC and failed, we now organise another coalition that will become business as usual, then we have failed Nigerians.

“We owe it to Nigerians to prove that it is possible to fix this country in our lifetime,” he said.