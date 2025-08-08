‘Follow visa laws or risk trust’ - US warns Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has partnered with the United States Embassy to launch a nationwide public enlightenment campaign on new U.S. visa rules for Nigerians.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the initiative during a joint press conference with U.S. Ambassador Richard M. Mills Jr. in Abuja on Friday, August 8, saying it will help Nigerians understand the updated U.S. visa application process and comply with immigration regulations.

“Nigeria is globally recognised as a country whose citizens are active travellers, engaging in business, education, tourism, and other sectors. The United States remains one of the most frequented destinations for Nigerians,” Idris stated.

He explained that the changes introduced by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria aim to improve efficiency and respond to evolving consular needs.

US Issues Crucial Warnings to Nigerians on Visa Laws

Ambassador Mills emphasised that visa compliance is vital for maintaining trust between both countries.

“Compliance with U.S. visa laws is not just an obligation but the cornerstone of mutual trust and respect between the two countries. Providing false information or misusing a visa undermines this trust,” he warned.

The Ambassador highlighted that U.S. visas for Nigerians enable education, business, tourism, and cultural exchange, and that both governments want visitors to respect their respective national laws.

He also praised Nigerian institutions such as the National Orientation Agency, Nigerian Immigration Service, and Nigerian Customs Service for supporting the awareness drive.

Nigerians were urged to visit the U.S. Embassy Nigeria consular portal for accurate and up-to-date visa information.