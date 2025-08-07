Nigeria engages US over strict visa restrictions amid diplomatic concerns

The Federal Government has confirmed that the United States is yet to reverse its newly imposed visa restrictions on certain categories of Nigerian travellers, despite diplomatic efforts urging reconsideration.

Speaking with The Punch on Wednesday, August 6, Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, “Engagements are ongoing but the policy is yet to be reversed so far.”

This follows Washington’s decision to amend its visa reciprocity schedule, reducing the validity of B1/B2 (business and tourism), F (student), and J (exchange visitor) visas to three months with a single-entry limit for Nigerian applicants.

Previously, many of these visa classes enjoyed longer durations and multiple-entry privileges. The Nigerian government had earlier expressed strong reservations over the measure, describing it as disproportionate and potentially damaging to bilateral ties.

“It is inconsistent with the principles of equity and reciprocity expected between friendly nations,” the Ministry stated in a prior release.

Officials argue that the decision could have far-reaching consequences for legitimate Nigerian travellers, especially students, professionals, and families seeking temporary entry into the United States.

“The changes could adversely affect cultural and educational exchanges that have historically strengthened our relationship with the US,” the statement read.

While Abuja acknowledged the sovereign right of every country to determine its immigration policy, it urged Washington to act “in the spirit of mutual respect and long-standing bilateral relations.”

Despite multiple overtures, the US has yet to formally respond to Nigeria’s request for a policy review, raising concerns about a potential diplomatic rift between the two nations.