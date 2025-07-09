US visa policy for Nigerians just changed — here's what it means and why

Planning a trip to the US just got a bit more complicated for Nigerians. The United States government has updated its visa policy, and it’s a pretty big shift. Most Nigerians will now only get a 3-month, single-entry visa when applying for non-immigrant travel.

That means one trip, short validity, and stricter timelines. This new rule took effect on July 8, 2025, and it affects anyone applying for a US tourist, business, or other non-diplomatic visa from that date onward.

If you already have a valid US visa issued before then, no worries, you can still use it until it expires.

So, what’s really behind the change? It all comes down to something called visa reciprocity—basically, the US wants to treat Nigerians the same way Nigeria treats American travellers.

However, there are additional considerations, including security concerns and international travel standards. Here's what it all means in simple terms.

What’s Changed?

As of July 8, 2025, most Nigerians applying for non-immigrant and non-diplomatic U.S. visas (i.e., B1/B2 for tourism and business, F1 for students, etc.) will now receive a single-entry visa that’s valid for only 3 months.

Let’s break that down:



Single-entry: You can enter the US once with that visa. After you leave, it becomes invalid, even if it hasn’t expired.



3-month validity: You must travel to the US within 3 months of receiving the visa. If you don’t use it, it expires.



Previously, Nigerians could obtain multiple-entry visas valid for up to 2 years or even 5 years in some cases. So yeah, this is a big downgrade.

Who’s Affected?

If you already have a US visa issued before July 8, 2025, you’re fine. You can still use it as long as it hasn’t expired.

However, if you apply after July 8, the new 3-month single-entry rule applies.

Why the Change?

L-R: US President-elect, Donald Trump and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

It’s all about reciprocity—fancy word, but here’s what it means: the US wants to treat visa applicants from other countries the same way those countries treat Americans.

So if Nigeria only gives U.S. citizens short or single-entry visas, the US now wants to do the same. Simple tit-for-tat.

But there's more! The U.S. government also uses a checklist before deciding how to issue visas to citizens of any country. Nigeria still has work to do in areas like:

Issuing secure passports – making sure they’re hard to fake. Tracking visa overstays – like when someone enters the US legally but doesn’t leave. Sharing crime and security info – helping the US know if someone is a risk.

Until Nigeria meets all these standards, the US will not offer more generous visa terms.

What Should You Do?

Be real with your documents: No fake passports, no lies. It’s not worth the risk.

Respect your visa conditions : If your visa stipulates a 6-month stay, don’t attempt to overstay.

Plan smart: Since it’s now a single-entry point, you might want to group your activities (e.g., shopping, school visits, or meetings) into one trip.

What’s Next?

The US says this could change again later. It’s not permanent. If Nigeria improves on those checklist items, longer and multiple-entry visas might return.

For now, the US maintains its commitment to its partnership with Nigeria through education, tourism, business, and culture. So don’t panic.