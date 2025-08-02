Immigration warns Nigerians against violating US visa rules

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has cautioned Nigerians travelling to the United States to strictly adhere to the terms of their visas, warning that violations could lead to deportation or future travel bans.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by spokesperson AS Akinlabi, the NIS said the advisory follows growing concerns from U.S. authorities over the misuse of visas by Nigerian travellers.

“Security screening by U.S. authorities continues beyond initial entry,” the agency said. “Breach of visa conditions, including overstaying, may attract severe penalties, including removal from the U.S. and permanent ineligibility for future travel.”

The warning was particularly directed at students and tourists, two of the most common visa categories.

Nigerian students in the U.S. were reminded to remain enrolled and active in their academic programmes. “Withdrawal, absenteeism, or changing courses without proper notification can result in visa cancellation,” the statement said.

On tourism, the NIS highlighted that U.S. consular officers are likely to reject visa applications if they suspect the main purpose of travel is to give birth in the U.S. to secure citizenship for the child.

The NIS assured the public that it would continue to engage with the U.S. Mission in Nigeria to promote responsible travel and prevent any policy backlash that could lead to broader restrictions on Nigerian passport holders.

Travellers were urged to stay informed and act in accordance with all immigration laws.