Federal High Court dismisses ruling blocking Senator Natasha's recall process

A Federal High Court in Kogi State has cleared the path for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to permit the recall process of embattled lawmaker Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a landmark judgement delivered in Lokoja, the state's capital, on Friday, March 22, 2025, the court set aside an earlier ruling that restrained INEC from receiving the recall process initiated by constituents of the Kogi Central District Senator.

However, the substantive judgement affirmed that the recall process is constitutionally valid and aligns with the constituents' civic rights.

The court also urged the constituents to proceed with the recall process in an orderly and peaceful manner.

The development followed the court's decision on Thursday, which granted an interim injunction restraining INEC, its staff, agents, privies or assigns from receiving, accepting or acting on any petition containing signatures of members of Natasha’s senatorial district.

The court also forbade INEC from conducting any referendum upon such petition to initiate a recall process of Natasha as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice to the same effect.

The request was granted following an ex parte application for interim support supported by an Affidavit of Extreme Urgency, together with other court processes sworn to by Anebe Jacob Ogirima on behalf of himself and four others who are registered voters and constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Smart Nwachimere, the applicants' counsel, argued that the recall petitions contained fictitious signatures from purported constituents.