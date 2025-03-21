Court stops INEC from processing recall petition against Senator Natasha

A Federal High Court in Lokoja has granted an interim injunction preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving or processing any petition aimed at recalling Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The ruling, delivered on Thursday, March 20, 2025, also restrains INEC staff, agents, and associates from acting on petitions allegedly containing fictitious signatures from members of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The injunction will remain in effect until the court hears the Motion on Notice regarding the matter.

According to court documents made available to journalists on Friday, March 21, the order was granted following an ex-parte application for an interim injunction.

The application was supported by an Affidavit of Extreme Urgency, sworn to by Anebe Jacob Ogirima and four other registered voters from Kogi Central.

The case was presented by Smart Nwachimere, Esq, of West-Idahosa, SAN & Co.

The court has adjourned the matter until May 6, 2025, for a report on service and further proceedings.

Reacting to the development, Action Collective, a civil society group, praised the court’s decision, calling it a victory for due process.

“The order will further expose the impunity of some sponsored individuals behind the failed plot to recall Senator Natasha,” said Dr. Onimisi Ibrahim, the group's coordinator.