Secret plot to recall suspended Senator Natasha uncovered

A covert plan to engineer the recall of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan using falsified signatures has been uncovered, raising concerns over political manipulation and electoral fraud in Kogi State.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate, is currently serving a six-month suspension after making misconduct allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to a statement by Dr Onimisi Ibrahim, Coordinator of the Kogi-based pressure group Action Collective, the recall plot is a deliberate attempt to silence Akpoti-Uduaghan permanently and hinder her pursuit of justice at both national and international levels.

A source revealed that a $2 million operation is allegedly in motion, involving the recruitment of individuals across Kogi State to fraudulently sign recall documents in exchange for financial incentives.

Additionally, some high-ranking officials are reportedly being influenced to authenticate the process, raising serious concerns about the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system.

“The public must be alert, and security agencies should ensure due diligence is carried out before any such recall process is legitimised,” the source warned.

The revelation has sparked an outcry from civil society organizations, human rights activists, and political observers, who are urging authorities to scrutinize any documents linked to the alleged recall effort.

This development has reignited fears of political machinations being used to suppress opposition voices and manipulate democratic institutions in Nigeria.