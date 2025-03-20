Fresh fact reveals Senate’s suspension of Natasha Uduaghan contemptuous

A pressure group, Action Collective, has dismissed reports claiming that a Federal High Court in Abuja vacated its order restraining the Senate from investigating Senator Natasha Uduaghan over alleged sexual harassment accusations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement on Thursday, March 20, the Kogi-based group clarified that the court had not overturned its previous orders and that the restraining order remained in effect.

Contrary to some media reports, the group said the court did not grant the Senate any relief but instead clarified the scope of its previous ruling.

“The court did not set aside Orders 1, 2, or 3, which restrained the Senate’s Ethics Committee from continuing its investigation into the Plaintiff’s alleged conduct,” the statement read.

Despite the existing order, the Senate proceeded with its probe and ultimately suspended Uduaghan for six months.

The group criticised this move, calling it an act of defiance.

“They filed an application, which was vehemently opposed by the Plaintiff’s counsel, Michael Numa SAN, who emphasised the contemptuous actions of the Senate in defying the Court’s orders,” the group noted.

The judge reportedly clarified that Order 4, which some interpreted as halting all Senate activities, was only meant to ensure compliance with the previous restraining orders.

With the case adjourned to March 25, 2025, the group urged the public to disregard misinformation and remain assured that justice would prevail.