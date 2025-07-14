'One down': DJ Switch reacts bluntly to Buhari’s death

Nigerian disc jockey and activist, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has stirred strong reactions following her blunt comments on the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, Nigeria’s former military ruler and two-term civilian president, passed away on Sunday, 13 July 2025, in London after battling a prolonged illness.

His death marked the end of a controversial legacy that deeply divided opinions among Nigerians. Taking to her social media platform shortly after the announcement, DJ Switch wrote, “Wow! The sweet reality of inevitability. RIP MF. One down.”

The post quickly went viral, attracting both applause and condemnation from Nigerians online.

Some praised her for speaking her truth, particularly in light of the events of the 2020 #EndSARS protests, while others described her comment as insensitive and disrespectful to the dead.

DJ Switch became a national figure in October 2020 after she livestreamed the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS demonstrations against police brutality.

Her footage contradicted government statements and was instrumental in drawing international attention to the protests.

Her recent remarks are widely seen as a continuation of her stance against state violence and impunity.

Netizens React

Many believe her reaction to Buhari’s death stems from unresolved anger over the government's handling of the #EndSARS crisis, for which the late president was heavily criticised.

“I will never forget what happened at Lekki. He might be gone, but the pain isn’t,” one social media user wrote in support of DJ Switch’s post.

“You don’t dance on anyone’s grave, no matter how much you disagreed with them,” another user retorted.

As tributes pour in from political allies and dignitaries around the world, DJ Switch’s reaction offers a raw and unfiltered perspective from a section of Nigerians still grappling with the scars of Buhari’s presidency.