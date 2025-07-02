Abia State Governor Alex Otti has vehemently dismissed speculation that he might be considering joining the opposition coalition.

The coalition, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, boasts in its ranks the Labour Party's 2023 presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, among other key opposition figures.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the coalition adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its party. It appointed former Senate President David Mark as its National Chairman and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as its National Secretary.

Bolaji Abdullahi, a former Minister of Sports, was chosen as its spokesperson.

Otti says no to anti-Tinubu coalition

Meanwhile, Otti has shot down rumours of him joining the opposition coalition.

Speaking during an interactive session with members of the Abia State Global Economic Council in Umuahia, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party.

“You have a right to dream, I also have the right to state that I’m still a member of the Labour Party and I’m not looking for where to decamp to,” he said.

“A lot of people have been asking: are you a member of the coalition? And my response is, ‘have you seen my name? Have you seen me attending any coalition meeting?’”

He reiterated his administration's focus on delivering on its mandate to the people of Abia State, stressing that he's too busy to attend any coalition meeting.

“We are busy doing the work that Abia people have given us. We are not attending any coalition meeting. I have not attended one. Nobody has invited me,” Otti stated.

While acknowledging past challenges within the Labour Party, the Governor expressed optimism about resolving outstanding issues.

“Yes, we had issues. A lot of people believe that a few issues that remain would be solved very soon because the Supreme Court judgment was very clear,” he added.

Mark is leading coalition to Aso Rock - ADC founder

R-L: Ralph Nwosu, founder and pioneer Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and new ADC Natioal Chairman, David Mark.

Pulse reports that Ralph Nwosu, founder and outgoing Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said that his successor will lead the coalition of opposition parties to the Presidential Villa.

Mark took over the reins of the ADC from Nwosu at an event to unveil the party's new national executives held at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We all decided to resign so that Mark can paddle this canoe and get us to the Villa,” Nwosu said as he handed over to the former Senate President.

He described Aregbesola, a former close ally of Tinubu , as a man of unparalleled service record.

“Nigerians are yearning for change. They are yearning for the coalition. I congratulate you both and assure you that working with the NWC and NEC members you will meet, you have no problem.

“I will be talking as a floor member. My job will not end until we sing the national anthem in the Villa. That will be the real hope. Nigeria has been in ICU. Lives are being lost every day. My appeal to the emerging political leaders is to take Nigeria from the ICU to global reckoning because we can!