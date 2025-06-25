President Bola Tinubu has blasted planners of a coalition seeking to deny him re-election in 2027, describing them as politically displaced persons in desperate search for a new abode.

The President spoke in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, where he commissioned some legacy projects executed by Governor Abdullahi Sule on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

He lauded Governor Sule for his commitment to deploy the state's resources for his people's benefit, stability, and prosperity, pledging continuous support for the state of Nasarawa.

Tinubu gave Sule a positive review, saying that his good performances are rubbing off on the Governor. "Sule is doing well because a Bola Tinubu is doing well, too."

Despite the prevalent hardship, Tinubu insisted that his administration has turned the corner of uncertainty by cutting waste and giving hope to the people, adding that Nigerians won't have any regrets.

"We've turned the corner of depression and uncertainty. We've cut the waste. I won't say much on the economic dynamism that we're facing, but the hope is here. From this moment on, you'll have no regret.

"I could see hard work coming from A.A Sule, who is determined to use the resources available to him for the benefit, stability, and prosperity of Nasarawa State," he stated.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and erstwhile Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai

Tinubu blasts coalition planners

Speaking further, the President urged Sule not to pay any attention to the much-talked-about coalition, blaming the proponents for triggering early politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

While declaring that he won't be sucked into the political theatre, Tinubu said no politician worth his salt would keep quiet while the opposition continues to scheme against him.

"Those who have triggered the early politics in the perdition of the coalition suddenly. Don't pay them any attention; they are the political IDPs. Don't give them a home; the hope is here. Sule is doing well. We will support whatever a Governor Sule brings about to work harder for the prosperity and renaissance of Nasarawa State.

"I'm not geared for what they tried to pull on me. Early political campaign but who is the politician who will keep quiet when the gangsters are forming a coalition to unseat themselves. And I want to thank to the first lady of Nasarawa State," the President added.