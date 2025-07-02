David Mark exits PDP - joins forces with Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai in mega 2027 coalition

Former Senate President David Mark has officially parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aligning himself with a burgeoning opposition coalition aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.
In a resignation letter dated 27 June 2025, addressed to PDP leaders in Otukpo Ward 1, Benue State, Mark declared his commitment to the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria, which is being positioned under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
“I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria, as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned democracy,” Mark wrote.
Mark, who is tipped to lead the coalition as National Chairman, reminisced on his long-standing commitment to the PDP, even during its darkest days.
“You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party after our 2015 loss, I pledged to remain the last man standing.”
However, he said recent developments had made it impossible to continue.
“Recent events marked by deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences have reduced the party to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule,” he lamented.
The decision followed a high-level strategy meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, attended by top political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi.
A communiqué issued after the meeting revealed: “The meeting encourages all well-meaning PDP members and other patriotic Nigerians to join the coalition.”
The coalition, which will be formally unveiled today, 2 July, is seen as the most serious opposition alignment since the 2015 APC merger.