Ralph Nwosu, founder and pioneer Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has expressed confidence that former Senate President, David Mark, is leading the coalition of opposition parties to the Presidential Villa.

The coalition, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to dislodge President Bola Tinubu from Aso Rock in 2027. On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, it announced Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as its Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

Meanwhile, coalition members, including Atiku, the Labour Party's presidential flagbearer in 2023, Peter Obi, former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, gathered at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday for the unveiling of the new ADC national executives.

At the event, Nwosu, the ADC National Chairman, handed over to Mark and other members of the new executives, saying, “We all decided to resign so that Mark can paddle this canoe and get us to the Villa.”

Nwosu says Nigerians want change

Speaking further, the outgoing ADC chairman said Nigerians are fed up with the APC-led federal government and are eagerly waiting to boot it out come 2027.

He described Aregbesola, a former close ally of Tinubu, as a man of unparalleled service record.

“Nigerians are yearning for change. They are yearning for the coalition. I congratulate you both and assure you that working with the NWC and NEC members you will meet, you have no problem.

“I will be talking as a floor member. My job will not end until we sing the national anthem in the Villa. That will be the real hope. Nigeria has been in ICU. Lives are being lost every day. My appeal to the emerging political leaders is to take Nigeria from the ICU to global reckoning because we can!