Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, a notable chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed any emerging coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, declaring such efforts dead on arrival due to the president’s deep-rooted commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

In a statement during the week, Obidike described Tinubu as a focused and determined leader whose reform agenda continues to yield results despite political distractions.

“Any coalition formed to oppose President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria is doomed to fail because he is too committed to the country's progress,” Obidike said.

“His dedication to improving the lives of Nigerians is evident in his policies and actions, and we, as APC members, will continue to support him every step of the way.”

He pointed to several key areas where President Tinubu has made a visible impact, including economic revitalisation, infrastructure renewal, and national security enhancements.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is poised for greatness,” he said, adding that “His commitment to progress is inspiring, and we are confident that he will continue to drive positive change in our country.”

APC chieftain, Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka

Obidike pledges loyalty to Tinubu despite ADC threat

Last week, the opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar unveiled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group, which also consists of former Tinubu allies, including ex-Kaduna State governor Nasiru El-Rufai, former ministers of Transportation and Interior, Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbesola, respectively, has vowed to unseat the ruling party in the next election.

However, Obidike’s remarks represents a strong show of loyalty to Tinubu and a reflection of the ruling party’s internal cohesion as political realignments begin to take shape ahead of 2027.

With confidence in Tinubu’s reform-driven governance, Obidike believes the president remains Nigeria’s best bet for sustainable development.