Businessman stabs partner in the eye with car key during argument

Mr Olanrewaju Àdelegan, the Chief Magistrate, Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, on Friday ordered the remand of a businessman, Ogooluwa Monehin, for allegedly piercing another man’s eye with a car key.

Adelegan said that Monehin, 34, should be kept at the Okitipupa custodial facility pending a review of the facts of the case. He adjourned the case until April 16 for the review. The defendant, whose address was not given, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of assault.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 23, about 10:00 am on Yasere Street at Irele.

Orogbemi said that the defendant used his car key to pierce the left eye of the complainant, Mr Omodoti Odogun, during an argument over a business activity.