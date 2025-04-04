Businessman stabs partner in the eye with car key during argument

Mr Olanrewaju Àdelegan, the Chief Magistrate, Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, on Friday ordered the remand of a businessman, Ogooluwa Monehin, for allegedly piercing another man’s eye with a car key.
Adelegan said that Monehin, 34, should be kept at the Okitipupa custodial facility pending a review of the facts of the case. He adjourned the case until April 16 for the review. The defendant, whose address was not given, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of assault.
ALSO READ: Man in Court for sending ex-lover’s sex video to her husband
Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 23, about 10:00 am on Yasere Street at Irele.
EXPLORE: Man breaks down in tears after killing 7 of his family members over inheritance
Orogbemi said that the defendant used his car key to pierce the left eye of the complainant, Mr Omodoti Odogun, during an argument over a business activity.
The prosecutor said that the defendant caused the complainant injuries, pain and bodily harm. He said that the offences contravened Sections 412 and 335 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.
RECOMMENDED: Man lands in court for exhuming corpse, burning skulls for spiritual purposes