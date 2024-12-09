Man lands in court for exhuming corpse, burning skulls for spiritual purposes

A 52-year-old man, Akeem Rasheed, has appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, for alleged unlawful possession of a human skull. The defendant who resides in the Jegede area, Ibadan, was charged with two counts of improper interference with a dead body and unlawful possession of a human skull. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Cpl. David Adepoju told the court that on October 11, at 1:00 am, at Jegede Estate, Odeyale area, Ibadan, Rasheed improperly interfered with a dead human body. He said that the defendant allegedly exhumed a corpse from its grave, removed the skull and burnt it. The prosecutor alleged that the defendant burnt the human skull into ashes for spiritual purposes. He said the offences contravened Section 242 (1) (b) and 352(A) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.