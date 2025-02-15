Man breaks down in tears after killing 7 of his family members over inheritance

A man accused of killing seven family members, including a pregnant woman, was found guilty by the High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, South Africa on Friday.

Enoch Ndou, 52, broke down in tears after the verdict was announced. He had shot and killed the victims on Christmas Day in 2021 at Jimmy Jones village near Malamulele.

The victims were identified as Mpho Donald Ndou, Ndivhuwo Douglas Ndou, Portia Mabasa, Rendani Winnus Ndou, Wanga Ndou, Ronewa Ndou, and Dakalo Makondo Ndou.

The killings were reportedly linked to a dispute over the inheritance of a family property. After the incident, Ndou, who worked as a nurse, turned himself in at Thohoyandou Police Station. He was charged with seven counts of murder.

During the trial, Judge Tshidada ruled that Ndou was mentally fit to stand trial, rejecting any claims of psychological incapacity.

“Accused also failed to discharge honours to prove he suffered psychological incapacity on the day or the time he committed the offences he is charged with," Judge Tshidada said in delivering judgment.

“I am therefore persuaded and convinced that the state presented uncontested evidence that proves the accused guilty on the seven counts of m8rder he is charged with without reasonable doubt. I am compelled to pronounce a guilty verdict against the accused.”

As the judgment was being read out, Ndou's emotions got the better of him, and he was seen breaking down in tears.