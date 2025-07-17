2027: Tension in APC as Buhari's CPC loyalists drift towards opposition coalition

The political fault lines within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have deepened following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, with growing signs that loyalists of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) may be on the verge of severing ties with the party he helped form.

Buhari, who commanded a cult-like following of over 12 million voters during his political peak, founded the CPC in 2009 before it merged into the APC in 2013.

But since the rise of President Bola Tinubu in 2023, many of Buhari’s core allies have felt increasingly sidelined, prompting realignments and defections that could significantly shape the 2027 elections.

Prominent former CPC figures such as ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai and former SGF Babachir Lawal have already distanced themselves from Tinubu’s camp.

And now, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) claims it has become the new political home for many of Buhari’s ideological foot soldiers.

ADC Claims Buhari Bloc Now with Them

According to Punch, ADC interim National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, asserted that the coalition had absorbed a substantial portion of Buhari’s network.

“Most of the Buhari loyalists are already with us. The majority of them, the entire North is already with our party,” he said.

Abdullahi named Babachir Lawal, Abubakar Malami, Isah Pantami, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi among the high-profile Buhari loyalists now aligned with the ADC coalition.

“That’s where Buhari stood,” he claimed, adding that the late president had encouraged such a movement before his passing.

He further accused the Tinubu-led APC of vilifying Buhari during his lifetime.

“Why would they remain part of the APC?” he asked. “President Tinubu’s government has blamed Buhari for almost every economic woe.”

Internal Divisions and Mixed Allegiances

Despite these claims, several CPC veterans remain in the APC. These include former Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura, Katsina Governor Dikko Radda, and NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa.

However, insiders say even within this group, some are disgruntled and may not stay till 2027.

Former APC North-West Vice Chairman, Salihu Lukman, now a member of the ADC coalition, remarked that Buhari’s exit marked the end of a political era.

“We don’t have somebody with the kind of intimidating profile like that of the late Buhari.

“It is not just about defeating Tinubu. It’s about creating a new political template that resonates with Nigerians,” he said on Arise TV.

Lukman added that politicians would now need to “relate to citizens with higher humility rather than the current arrogance,” as Buhari’s endorsement could no longer secure electoral victory.

APC Fights Back, Denies Mass Exodus

In response to the growing defection rumours, APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, pushed back, insisting that CPC loyalists still believe in the party’s ideology.

“They will not support ADC, it’s not possible,” he said.

He conceded that Buhari’s death had left a vacuum but claimed it was one that could encourage introspection rather than collapse.

Former Communications Minister and CPC stalwart, Adebayo Shittu, also dismissed the idea of defection.

“No way, I am not leaving the APC. I’m even planning to run for Oyo governorship in 2027,” he said.

On the political fallout from Buhari’s death, Shittu added, “You can’t rule out that some CPC elements may go… but there are more people moving into the APC.”

Northern Leaders Split on Impact

Northern leaders have expressed contrasting views on whether Buhari’s death would fracture the APC.

Former Arewa Consultative Forum Secretary General, Anthony Sani, said the party would endure.

“He said he would remain in the APC, which had made him President twice,” he noted. Sani also dismissed the ADC coalition’s chances, citing zoning complications.

“Zoning does not favour the coalition. Northerners cannot trust Peter Obi, and cannot support Atiku to dismantle zoning,” he said.