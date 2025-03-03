BREAKING! Obasa returns as Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly

Ousted speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has been reinstated.
Obasa was sworn in on Monday, shortly after the resignation of his successor, Mojisola Meranda.
Obasa was impeached on grounds of alleged misappropriation in January 2025. 90% of the Assembly lawmakers supported his impeachment.
The newly reinstated speaker had described his impeachment as illegal and subsequently filed a motion at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court, against Meranda challenging the legality of his removal.
Last week, he returned to the Assembly complex where he declared himself speaker.
“I have always said that I have never been removed from office. I am not against any removal,” Obasa said on his return.
“If you are going to do that, you must follow the rules of the House. It is constitutional to impeach and remove. You have to follow the dictates of the Constitution.”
Obasa's reinstatement occurs after the APC leadership asked Meranda to step down.
Upon his reinstatement, Obasa thanked the party's leadership including former governors - Bisi Akande and Olusegun Osoba.
Today is not the day for speech making but to appreciate our colleagues who have put a lot into this gathering today,
I thank the party leaders present here today and special thanks to Bisi Akande, former Osun governor, Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun.
We have resolved and determined to serve and protect the interest of Lagosians.
What is happening today shows that the house is mature and has internal mechanism to resolve issues.
Today is not the day for speech making, but to thank my colleagues for everything.
Obasa was elected into the Lagos Assembly in 2007 and emerged as speaker in 2015.