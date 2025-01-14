Civilian coup: How Obasa was impeached while away in United States

In a landmark decision, the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday, January 13, impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa while he was in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Thirty-two lawmakers unanimously supported the move, citing corruption, gross misconduct, and authoritarian leadership.

“This decision reflects our resolve for change,” declared Hon. Femi Saheed, who presented the impeachment motion under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance.”

Saheed accused Obasa of misappropriating funds, high-handedness, and fostering division within the Assembly.

Based on Section 92(2)(C) of the Nigerian Constitution, the motion was swiftly adopted by voice vote.

“We’ve had enough,” one legislator stated, encapsulating the sentiments of the Assembly.

Lagos State's first female speaker

Hon. Mojisola Meranda, previously Deputy Speaker, was sworn in as the new Speaker, making history as the first woman to hold the position in Lagos State.

In her acceptance speech, she vowed to lead with integrity, promising to prioritise the interests of Lagos residents.

Hon. Fatai Mojeed, formerly Deputy Chief Whip, was elected Deputy Speaker, while Abubakar Ottun replaced suspended Clerk Olalekan Onafeko as Acting Clerk.

Obasa’s impeachment follows months of tension with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, culminating in a public fallout during the 2025 budget presentation.

His gubernatorial ambitions also alienated key allies, further weakening his position.