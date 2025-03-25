‘He was deserted’: Balami slams Labour Party for abandoning late-Okupe [VIDEO]

At the commendation service for the late Dr Doyin Okupe, former Labour Party chieftain Isaac Balami delivered a heartfelt speech condemning the way Okupe was treated by the political party he had given so much.

He expressed disappointment that Okupe, despite his sacrifices, was abandoned by those he helped during the 2023 elections.

Balami, now a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), praised Okupe’s integrity and selflessness, emphasising that he was one of the most transparent politicians he had ever worked with.

Okupe's health ordeals and Labour Party's neglect

He recalled Okupe’s immense personal and financial contributions to the Labour Party’s presidential campaign, revealing that the former campaign director often covered deficits from his personal funds.

“The only campaign I have ever been involved in where a leader would personally cover financial gaps was under Dr. Okupe,” Balami said.

“He was selfless. If we had 100 million naira for a campaign event, he would ensure the funds were distributed equitably, and any shortfall—whether 3, 4, or 10 million—he would either raise it or cover it himself.”

Despite his dedication, Balami lamented that the same people Okupe fought for never checked on him when he was in need.

He recalled a painful moment after Okupe’s major surgery in the UK when he struggled to walk after landing in Abuja, yet those he laboured for simply entered their cars and drove off without offering help.

“For 18 months after the campaign, they never called him, never asked, ‘How are you feeling?’ And yet, some of these same people now sit back and accuse him of leaving them for money,” Balami stated, calling such accusations unfounded and ignorant.

He also criticised those who continue to tarnish Okupe’s name on social media, saying that many of them do not understand the sacrifices he made.

“For the few Obidients insulting him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, they are very ignorant,” Balami said. “But he already forgave them, as he forgave everyone who betrayed him.”

Why Okupe returned to APC - Balami

Addressing Okupe’s decision to return to APC, Balami rejected claims that it was financially motivated.

“He told me personally, ‘I went back because I have seen it all. I went back to reconcile with people who never hurt me,’” Balami recalled.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to learn from Okupe’s legacy of forgiveness and service.

“He has done his part, and now it is left to us. In life, whatever you sow, you will reap,” he said.

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a veteran politician and key figure in the 2023 presidential campaign, passed away in March 2024.