Balami defends Seyi Tinubu amid backlash over northern tour

Amid growing criticism of Seyi Tinubu’s recent tour of northern Nigeria, prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and youth advocate Comrade Isaac Balami has dismissed the backlash as politically motivated and unnecessary.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, March 17, Balami defended Tinubu’s outreach, stating that his humanitarian efforts should be commended rather than condemned.

He noted that calls for Seyi Tinubu to run for Lagos State governor might have triggered the wave of criticism.

“I would have written him a letter of appreciation, but I chose to go public so that misled Nigerians can see the truth,” Balami said.

“Rather than attacking him, we should honour him with medals for his commitment to national unity and selfless service.”

He described allegations of political motivations behind Tinubu’s northern tour as baseless, arguing that even if politics played a role, there was nothing wrong with it.

“If Seyi was partying around the world, some Nigerians would be happier. But instead, he is reaching out to the less privileged, and that should be applauded,” he added.

Balami also highlighted Tinubu’s long-standing charitable works, including financial aid to individuals across party lines.

“During COVID-19, his NGO provided crucial support nationwide. He has assisted even those who opposed his father politically. That is the mark of a true leader,” he said.