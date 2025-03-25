EXCLUSIVE: 'Akpabio should be in prison, not Senate' – Sowore [VIDEO]

Renowned activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has launched a scathing attack on Nigeria’s political elite, declaring that Senate President Godswill Akpabio belongs in prison rather than in office.

Speaking on Pulse 'On The Record', Sowore criticised the country’s leadership, accusing them of corruption and political manipulation.

“Someone like Godswill Akpabio should be in prison instead of being elected as Senate President in any sane country,” he said bluntly, reinforcing his long-standing critique of Nigeria’s political system.

Sowore also distanced himself from the late Chief MKO Abiola, dismissing claims that he was ever a follower of the acclaimed June 12 election winner.

“No, I wasn’t MKO Abiola’s disciple. We had always seen Abiola as part of Nigeria’s problem,” he stated.

Instead, he argued that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the true disciple of Abiola.

Taking further aim at Tinubu, Sowore dismissed the President’s political stature, asserting that he would outmatch him in any debate.

“Even Tinubu that they’re talking about today—he cannot speak when I’m speaking,” he declared.

Sowore also weighed in on the political turmoil in Rivers State, alleging that a powerful group led by Tinubu orchestrated the crisis.

“What happened in Rivers State was a brazen position taken by these cabals, led by Tinubu at the time,” he claimed.