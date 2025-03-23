VIDEO: Fubara's suspension calculated for Tinubu, Wike to grab power - Sowore

Renowned activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has accused President Bola Tinubu and former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of orchestrating a political coup to seize control of the oil-rich state.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse, Sowore alleged that Governor Siminalayi Fubara's recent removal was a calculated move designed to ensure that Rivers State remains under the influence of a select few.

According to Sowore, the ongoing crisis is not just a struggle for stability but a deliberate attempt by Tinubu and Wike to tighten their grip on the state’s resources and political structure.

He described the duo's actions as “crooked” and insisted that Fubara’s ousting was part of a broader scheme to manipulate the political landscape to their advantage.

The crisis erupted after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, leading to the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly members for an initial period of six months.

In their place, the president appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas as the state’s administrator.

Sowore accused Wike of being unable to let go of his political dominance in Rivers, arguing that Fubara’s removal was the latest in a series of undemocratic power plays, as a precedent has been set for other states in the federation that try to resist the federal government.

A case in point, he mentioned, is the PDP-led Osun battling it out with the former Governor over dominance in the southwestern state.

Sowore lastly wishes that the two powerful blocs in the state, Nyesom Wike and Fubara, would destroy themselves.

ALSO READ: Fubara disowns court order banning Rivers Administrator from resuming duties

Watch the video below: