[VIDEO] Sowore rejects MKO Abiola ties - calls Tinubu’s influence overrated

In an explosive interview with Pulse “On The Record,” human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore distanced himself from the late Chief MKO Abiola, refuting claims that he was ever a disciple of the acclaimed June 12 election winner.

"No, I wasn't MKO Abiola's disciple. We had always seen Abiola as part of Nigeria's problem," Sowore stated emphatically.

He added that if anyone could be considered Abiola’s disciple, it would be President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not him.

Sowore, known for his outspoken stance against political elites, also took a swipe at Tinubu’s influence in Nigerian politics.

He dismissed any notion of deference to the President, asserting that Tinubu would be unable to match him in a debate.

"Even Tinubu that they're talking about today, and I said this, they have never been disputed. Cannot speak when I'm speaking," Sowore declared, reaffirming his belief in his superior grasp of national issues.

Tinubu's cabal hijacked Rivers politics - Sowore alleges

The activist also addressed the recent political developments in Rivers State, claiming that the events were orchestrated by a powerful group led by Tinubu himself.

"What happened in Rivers State was a brazen position taken by these cabals, led by Tinubu at the time," he alleged, suggesting that political manipulation played a key role in the state's political landscape.

Sowore did not hold back in his critique of the current Senate leadership, particularly Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to him, Akpabio’s political trajectory should have landed him behind bars rather than at the helm of Nigeria’s legislative arm.

"Someone like Godswill Akpabio should be in prison instead of being elected as a Senate President in any sane country," he stated bluntly.