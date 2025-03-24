Abbas, House of Reps get strong backing for endorsing emergency rule in Rivers

An observer group, the Parliamentary Watch Initiative (PWI), has defended the House of Representatives' decision to endorse President Bola Tinubu's request to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Therefore, the group expressed confidence in Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the 10th House of Representatives, commending their professionalism and commitment to due process in approving the state of emergency in the oil-rich State.

This is contained in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Dr. Matthew Gabriel, on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Gabriel said PWI conducted an independent investigation before arriving at its conclusion, dismissing claims of inducement or undue influence in the House’s decision.

“After carefully reviewing the proceedings and scrutinising the circumstances surrounding the House’s resolution, we can confidently say that the decision was made in line with legislative best practices,” he stated.

“Speaker Abbas has proven to be a democrat with the experience and leadership to guide the House in the right direction.”

Contrary to speculation, Gabriel insisted that the House met the necessary quorum before proceeding to vote on the President’s request for emergency rule in Rivers, strongly dismissing the notion that the resolution was rushed or improperly handled.

“Our independent findings show that lawmakers engaged in thorough deliberations before reaching a decision.

“The suggestion that this was a hasty or manipulated process is not supported by the facts,” he argued.

Group dismisses bribery allegation

PWI also rejected claims that lawmakers were financially induced to do Tinubu's bidding, describing such narratives as an attempt to discredit the National Assembly.

“There is no evidence of any financial inducement. The lawmakers acted in the interest of national stability and security.

“The House of Representatives demonstrated professionalism, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law,” he said.

Gabriel noted that PWI, as a watchdog organisation, continuously scrutinises parliamentary activities to ensure accountability and adherence to democratic principles.

“Our organisation is dedicated to ensuring that the rule of law is upheld in legislative processes.

“We monitor parliamentary actions to prevent any abuse of power, and in this case, we found no wrongdoing,” he added.

He urged Nigerians to trust their elected representatives and reject misinformation aimed at discrediting the legislative arm of government.

“The 10th House of Representatives, under Speaker Abbas, has proven its independence and dedication to the stability of Nigeria.

“Nigerians should focus on the facts and not be swayed by false narratives,” he said.

Gabriel reaffirmed PWI’s support for the green chamber, stating that the House decision on Rivers reflects a commitment to constitutional governance and the preservation of democracy.

“We commend the leadership of the House for upholding democratic values despite external pressures.