Fubara disowns court order banning Rivers Administrator from resuming duties

Dr Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to suspended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, has urged the public to disregard a false court order purportedly issued against the state’s Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Ehie made the remark in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He noted that social media reports claimed that a State High Court had issued an order preventing Ibas from resuming duties at the Government House.

He stated that the claims were false, saying that he had not filed any suit against the sole administrator.

“The malicious post alleged that the court order was granted in a fictitious suit that I had purportedly filed, challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State as unconstitutional.

“This is a baseless act of blackmail and deliberate misinformation by individuals of low minds who seek to incite unrest and disaffection among people of Rivers State,” he stated.

Ehie further pointed out that the report misspelled his and other officials' names and that no suit number, hearing date, or filing time had been provided.

He criticised the author of the report as being uneducated and urged the public to dismiss the claims.

“The post is baseless, false, and malicious, designed to sow division among the people and misrepresent me as a non-conformist.