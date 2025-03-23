PHOTOS: Fubara reappears in public after Tinubu's suspension

Embattled Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, has reappeared in public for the first time since President Bola Tinubu's declaration of state of emergency rule in the oil-rich state.

Following a protracted political feud between Fubara and State House of Assembly lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, Tinubu announced an emergency rule on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to safeguard life and economic assets in the South-South state.

The President also announced the suspension of the Governor, his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and state Assembly members, appointing retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ekwe Ibas as the Sole Administrator for an initial period of six months.

However, since Tinubu's announcement, there have been concerns over Fubara's safety, as his whereabouts have become unknown since he vacated the government house in Port Harcourt, the Rivers' capital.

A group of Rivers State elders on Thursday heightened the concerns, claiming that even Fubara's close relatives have not been able to speak to him since his suspension.

They demanded that the suspended Governor come on television to speak so that they could be assured that he was still alive.

Meanwhile, the embattled Governor stepped out in public on Sunday, March 23, 2025, when he attended a church service at the headquarters of Salvation Ministries in GRA, Port Harcourt.

Dressed in white native attire, he was seen attending the service alongside his Chief of Staff (COS), Edison Ehie.

Below are photos of Fubara's first public outing after suspension