Rep calls for Abdulsalami-led mediation in Rivers political crisis

A federal lawmaker, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in Rivers State, has urged President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Governor Siminalayi Fubara before the six-month emergency rule period expires.

He also called on the president to engage the National Peace Committee, led by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, to mediate in the state’s deepening political crisis.

Speaking on the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television, Abiante raised concerns over the process that led to the emergency rule in Rivers, questioning whether the intelligence the president relied upon had been manipulated.

“That is to tell us that it is either the intelligence that was relied upon may have been rigged,” he said. “If in this country we could rig intelligence to the president, are we not in danger?”

Abiante criticised the National Assembly’s handling of the situation, stating that there were procedural gaps, including the absence of a voice vote.

He also challenged the claim that Fubara did not make efforts to rebuild the demolished Rivers State House of Assembly chambers.

According to him, the newly appointed sole administrator had visited the site where construction was already underway under Fubara’s directive.

Suggesting a peaceful resolution, Abiante advocated for an intervention by the Abdulsalami-led National Peace Committee, asserting that the former military ruler has the credibility to mediate effectively.

“I can’t think of any other group of persons higher than that. If he had the opportunity as a military general to elongate his stay in power, he didn’t do it. Let us repopulate the committee with him taking the lead. Let us see if the parties involved would also refuse to subject themselves to the level of discussions,” he stated.

Expressing concerns about the prolonged crisis, he warned that allowing the emergency rule to last the full six months could deepen political unrest and stoke tensions in Rivers State.

“On the streets of Port Harcourt, what is being discussed is that it is the fight to grab the resources of Rivers State,” Abiante noted. “Let us not forget that Rivers State contributes so much to the welfare of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Abiante also reminded President Tinubu that Rivers State played a role in his electoral victory.

“Mr President should also understand that he also got some votes from Rivers State; it was not just one vote,” he emphasised. “If we now begin to say there is one Superman and because of that superman, we want to mortgage the people, if the people’s resistance comes, the superman can only cast a single vote and that would be all.”

President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule led to the suspension of Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers Assembly.

In Fubara’s place, Tinubu appointed retired naval chief Ibok-Ete Ibas as the state’s sole administrator.