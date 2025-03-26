Young people are suffering - Senate orders probe of rising cost of data

Amid Nigerians' complaints over the increasing cost of data, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Communications to investigate the causes and recommend solutions for a more sustainable and business-friendly telecommunications sector.

The decision was part of resolutions after a debate on a bill sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The bill highlighted the financial strain the exponential price increase has placed on millions of Nigerians, particularly the youth population, who rely on affordable internet access for their livelihoods.

The bill, which stressed that the over 200% increase in the cost of data is causing excruciating pain for the citizenry, identified multiple factors contributing to the high cost of telecommunications in Nigeria, including:

* Poor infrastructure and unreliable power supply

* High import duties on ICT equipment

* Multiple taxation and excessive regulatory charges

* Security concerns are increasing operational risks and insurance costs

* Bureaucratic bottlenecks are slowing business operations and innovation

* High diesel and alternative energy costs due to unreliable national grid supply

Senate proposes possible solutions

Therefore, the upper legislative chamber passed a raft of resolutions asking the Senate to ask the Federal Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to engage with telecommunications providers to review the data costs and “ensure that pricing remains fair and affordable for all Nigerians.”

The lawmakers also resolved to ask the Federal Government to engage with telecom service providers to review the recent increase in data prices and ensure fair and affordable pricing.

At the same time, the Senate passed a bill mandating the compulsory registration of citizens, aiming to overhaul Nigeria’s identity management system by repealing and reenacting the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act.

The passage followed the submission and consideration of a report by Senator Victor Umeh, chairman of the Committee on National Identity Card and Population.

Umhe, a lawmaker representing Anambra Central, explained that the legislation seeks to establish a harmonised, cost-effective identity system in line with global best practices, enhance data accuracy, promote inclusion, and close existing gaps in Nigeria’s identity database.

If signed into law, the bill will also provide for the creation of a centralised database and a commission responsible for registering citizens and issuing identity cards.