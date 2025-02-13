'We don cast, we admit' - MTN begs customers after shocking data price hike

MTN Nigeria has issued a public apology after customers massively reacted to an unexpected 200% increase in the price of its 15GB digital bundle.

In a candid and informal statement, the telecommunications giant admitted fault and appealed for customers’ forgiveness.

The apology, which was posted on MTN Nigeria’s official X platform, directly acknowledged customers' frustrations.

"You dey vex. We know," the statement read, addressing the public outrage over the price hike.

The company admitted it had made an error, avoiding long-winded justifications.

"We could share several reasons and provide explanations, but omo, all that one na story. We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake," the message continued, taking an unusually personal and relatable tone.

MTN's decision to hike data prices without prior notice sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many customers accusing the telecom firm of insensitivity amid Nigeria’s economic struggles.

Some users threatened to boycott the network, while others called for regulatory intervention.

The apology also made a heartfelt appeal for reconciliation, referencing the ongoing Valentine’s season.

"In this love season, don't stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die and we will never stop showing you how much. Let's continue our relationship," MTN pleaded.

Despite the apology, customers are now waiting to see whether MTN will reverse the price hike or provide compensation.

Many have called for more transparency in pricing decisions to prevent future shocks. MTN Nigeria has yet to clarify whether the increase was intentional or a technical error.