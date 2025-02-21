You haven't said anything new about June 12 - MKO's daughter tackles Babangida

Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daughter of the late Chief Moshood Kolawole Olawale (MKO) Abiola, has tackled the former military ruler General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, saying that his recent admission that her father won the controversial June 12, 1993 election isn't news.

Abiola-Costello reacted to Babangida's confession in his recently launched autobiography, ‘A Journey In Service,’ in which he finally admitted that the late politician outrightly won the annulled election.

“My father won; we always knew it,” stated MKO's daughter in a statement on Friday, February 21, 2025.

She noted that while the acknowledgment is significant, it does not change the pain and injustice suffered by her family and Nigerians.

“For decades, Nigerians have known the truth. This is not new to us. But it is important that history records it from those who played a role in that dark chapter,” she added.

IBB reignites June 12 debate

The former head of state's revelation has reignited discussion of the annulled election, with growing calls to reflect on Nigeria's democratic journey and the sacrifices made to achieve its progress.

“For those that kept expressing doubt that Nigerians had spoken so decisively on that day, I’m glad that General IBB’s admission that MKO won the election can now lay the matter to rest,” she said.

Abiola-Costello disclosed that whenever the date is mentioned, her thoughts raced to her parents, MKO and Kudirat Abiola - the latter was killed while fighting to reclaim her husband's mandate.

According to her, June 12's significance extends beyond her parents. It represented the collective hope of Nigerians for a better and more united country.

“When anyone mentions June 12, my mind always goes to MKO and Kudi. But June 12’s staying power was because the vote that Nigerians expressed that day was a vote for a better future and for unity.

“MKO may have been the symbol of the Hope ‘93 campaign but June 12 was about more than one man, it was about the promise of Nigeria that would deliver for Nigerians.

“For those that kept expressing doubt that Nigerians had spoken so decisively on that day, I’m glad that General IBB’s admission that MKO won the election can now lay the matter to rest.