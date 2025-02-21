Babangida: 'I offered Abiola interim govt, but he rejected it'

Former military president Ibrahim Babangida has revealed that he proposed an interim government led by MKO Abiola after the 1993 presidential election was annulled, but Abiola declined the offer.

In his newly released autobiography, A Journey in Service, Babangida explained that he attempted to negotiate with Abiola through traditional rulers, offering him a temporary leadership role.

“At one of my several meetings with Abiola, arranged this time by some traditional leaders, I offered Abiola an interim position pending when we could resolve the situation. Not surprisingly, Abiola turned down my offer,” he wrote.

He acknowledged Abiola’s rejection as reasonable, as the businessman-politician was convinced of his election victory and saw an interim arrangement as a betrayal.

Babangida blames Abacha for misleading Abiola on 1993 election

Babangida also suggested that Abiola was misled by some of his associates, particularly then-Chief of Defence Staff, General Sani Abacha.

“Unfortunately, Abiola turned his back on rapprochement with me and embraced the gimmicks of deceitful ‘friends’ who hid their real intentions from him,” he stated.

The former leader admitted he miscalculated Abacha’s ambitions, believing he was loyal.

However, he later realised Abacha had been plotting against him within the military.

In November 1993, Abacha seized power, ousted interim leader Ernest Shonekan, and later detained Abiola after he declared himself president in 1994.