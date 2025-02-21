PDP chieftain demands Babangida’s apology to Nigerians for June 12 annulment

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, to tender a deep and sincere apology to Nigerians.

He said this was necessary due to the annulment of the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election, believed to have been won by the late business mogul, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babangida, at the launch of his book titled ‘A Journey in Service’ on Thursday in Abuja, admitted that Abiola won the election.

Babangida, however, cited certain conditions for the annulment, which has remained a controversial issue in Nigeria’s political history.

Tofowomo, who represented Ondo South Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, told NAN on Friday in Okitipupa that Babangida should not just acknowledge the annulment in his book.

He insisted that Babangida must offer a public apology rather than simply reflecting on the incident for the sake of his book launch.

The senator noted that millions of naira were wasted on the election, and many Nigerians suffered pain and agony, with several lives lost due to the annulment.

He further stated that the annulment disrupted the country’s political landscape, adding that Nigeria might have been in a better state if Abiola had been declared the winner and allowed to govern.

Tofowomo expressed gratitude that Babangida finally admitted that Abiola won the election, saying the annulment was not only a sin against humanity but against all Nigerians.

Babangida must not use this revelation to raise funds for a presidential library. He needs to offer a deep and sincere apology to Nigerians for the pain caused.

Until he tenders an unreserved apology, the foundation of that library remains tainted. Anyone seeking to build a national library must have clean hands, he said.

Tofowomo added that as a senator of the Federal Republic, he would not enter the library if it was built on a faulty foundation.

He revealed that Babangida’s wife, Mariam, was a family friend of his mother, making the former leader close to his family. However, he insisted this was about Nigerians, who deserve an apology.

He stressed that Babangida’s apology was necessary for Nigerians to fully forgive him and move forward, as the annulment set the country back many years.

The former Ondo State Commissioner for Transportation noted that Babangida did not only offend Abiola but also other politicians, including senators-elect who were never sworn in.

Tofowomo urged the Federal Government to set up a committee to assess the full impact of the annulment and recommend compensation for all aggrieved parties.