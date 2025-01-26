Police arrest suspected kidnapper as he pays sympathy visit his victims in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has apprehended a suspected kidnapper in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, stated in a weekend announcement that a suspect, Nasiru Isyaka, along with members of his gang, attacked Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village. During the attack, they killed one person and abducted two others.

According to the police, the suspect, a resident of the same village, was arrested after visiting one of the rescued victims at their home. The victim recognised him as one of the kidnappers, leading to his arrest.

“On January 17th, 2025, at about 10 am, Police operatives of 'A' Div Kontangora arrested one Nasiru Isyaka of Sabon-Gari Mangu Matachibu village via Kontagora,” the statement read.

"The suspect was arrested in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred on December 29th, 2024, at the same village, where some armed men invaded the village, shot a victim dead and kidnapped two others, but were later rescued through a joint security effort.

"In the course of preliminary investigation, the suspect was arrested when he visited one of the victims in his home, and he was identified to be one of the kidnappers.

"One locally made short gun was recovered from him, and he confessed to the crime.

"He has also been transferred to the Police headquarters, Minna, for an in-depth investigation and prosecution.