Someone gave us the job – Suspect confesses to kidnapping retired AIG’s wife

One of the suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Mrs. Folasade Odumosu, wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu, has confessed to the crime.

The suspect, while being paraded, revealed that the operation was orchestrated by someone who gave them the job but declined to disclose the identity of the individual.

The police had earlier arrested two suspects, Agbojule Smart and Keleke Michael, in connection with the abduction. According to reports, during the rescue operation, two other members of the gang were killed in a gun battle with security operatives.

Mrs. Odumosu was abducted on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the entrance of her residence in the Arepo area of Owode Local Government, Ogun State.

The kidnappers, armed and determined, dragged her out of her Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) before forcing her into their custody. She was then taken through a swampy terrain to an undisclosed location, leaving her family and residents of the area in shock and fear.

The swift action of the police led to the eventual rescue of the victim, although not without resistance from the criminal gang.

The Ogun State Police Command has assured the public that investigations are ongoing to apprehend any other accomplices involved in the abduction and to ensure justice is served.