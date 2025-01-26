Anambra demolishes hotel used for kidnapping activities; shrine, graves uncovered

The Anambra State Government has demolished a hotel that was allegedly being used as a front for kidnapping and other criminal activities.

The hotel, identified as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites, popularly known as La Cruise Hotel, was situated along Onitsha-Owerri Road in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.

The shocking discovery was announced on X (formerly Twitter) by the New Media Office of Governor Charles Soludo. In their statement, the office revealed that the hotel served as a den for kidnappers and harbored gruesome evidence of their operations.

On the top floor of the building, authorities uncovered over 30 partitioned graves, which were reportedly used to conceal the remains of victims. Additionally, a shrine was discovered on the premises, further suggesting ritualistic activities.

The New Media Office shared footage of the demolition on X, captioning the video: “Demolition of kidnappers’ den disguised as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites AKA ‘La Cruise Hotel’ along Onitsha-Owerri road. The hotel has well-partitioned graves of over 30 on the last floor with a shrine!!”

The state government’s swift action highlights its commitment to tackling insecurity and dismantling criminal hideouts in Anambra. Governor Soludo’s administration has repeatedly emphasized zero tolerance for crime, pledging to make the state a haven for residents and visitors alike.

The discovery of graves and a shrine has sparked outrage among residents, who have commended the government for exposing the hotel’s dark operations.