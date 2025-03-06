I slept at a cement factory - Akpabio reveals inconvenience for Natasha's wedding

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has opened up about the inconveniences he endured after attending the wedding ceremony of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, in Kogi State.

Akpabio spoke on Thursday, March 6, 2025, while responding to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions’ recommendations following Akpoti-Uduaghan’s unruly behaviour on the Senate floor.

The Kogi Central District lawmaker engaged in a shouting match with Akpabio over seating arrangements. She had protested vociferously, disrupting proceedings albeit briefly.

The Senate President later ordered her removal from plenary and referred her to the Ethics Committee for possible disciplinary action.

However, Natasha dropped a bombshell on national television when she accused Akpabio of making sexual advances at her repeatedly, claiming that her refusal to accept the advances was responsible for her alleged maltreatment at the Senate.

She subsequently submitted a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio, but the Ethics Committee swiftly dismissed the petition for failing to meet procedural standards.

On Thursday, the Senate suspended the Kogi legislator for six months over her conduct on the floor a fortnight ago.

Akpabio reveals experience at Natasha's wedding

While reading the suspension, Akpabio seized the moment to reaffirm his personal ties with Natasha's husband.

For the umpteenth time, the former Akwa Ibom State Governor denied the sexual advance allegations, insisting that his relationship with the lawmaker's husband is proof of his goodwill.

He recalled spending the night at the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, on the night of Natasha's wedding in 2022.

“Her husband is my good friend, so I thought. I even spent the night at the Dangote Cement factory on the day of their wedding.

“I had to sleep there because the airport lights in Kogi were not working,” Akpabio said.