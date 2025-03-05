VIDEO: Akpabio finally breaks silence over alleged sexual harassment of Senator Natasha

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied allegations of sexual harrassment levelled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan earlier accused the Senate leader of propositioning her during a visit to his country home in Akwa Ibom state.

Breaking his silence on the allegations during a plenary sitting on Wednesday, Akpabio said he has never harassed Senator Natasha or any other woman sexually.

Akpabio said he was raised by a struggling single mother, and as such holds women in the highest esteem.

He added that he has four beautiful daughters, and he wouldn't want to perpetrate any untoward acts against their gender.

At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women. I was even awarded the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria.

Akpabio thanked his fellow senators for their calls of support and prayer, adding that God Almighty will step in "to vindicate the just".

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio's issues came to light after the Senate leader ordered her suspension over seating arrangement.

The pair engaged in a shouting match after the Kogi Central lawmaker discovered that her seat had been changed without her consent.

During a television interview last week, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio was punishing her for refusing his advances.