VIDEO: Drama in Senate as Akpabio orders suspension of Senator Natasha over seating arrangement

A heated drama erupted in the Senate on Thursday, February 20, as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central engaged in a shouting match after discovering that her seat had been changed without her consent.

The plenary session, presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was ongoing when Chief Whip Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno raised a point of order concerning Natasha’s seating position.

As Monguno made his submission, Natasha interjected forcefully, demanding explanations for the change.

“Why was my seat moved without my consent?” she queried, refusing to be silenced.

The altercation escalated, prompting Akpabio to order the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove her from the plenary.

However, Natasha resisted, standing her ground and defiantly declaring, “I am not afraid of you, and I will not be silenced."

The lawmaker also accused Akpabio of sidelining her, stating that she had been denied several opportunities to present bills for a second reading since their last confrontation.

Efforts to restore order proved challenging, with tensions running high.

The situation was eventually brought under control when the public address systems were shut down, allowing proceedings to resume.