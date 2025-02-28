VIDEO: Akpabio targeting me for rejecting his sexual advances - Senator Natasha alleges

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central has alleged that her troubles in the Senate stem from rejecting the sexual advances of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She made the claims during an interview with Arise TV on Friday, revealing details of a private encounter with Akpabio in December 2023.

Akpoti-Uduaghan compared her situation to that of a student being punished for resisting a lecturer’s inappropriate demands.

“Mine is the case of a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him,” she stated.

The allegations surfaced amid an ongoing controversy between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio over a disputed seat change in the Senate.

On February 20, both engaged in a heated argument on the floor of the Senate after her seat was reassigned without her consent.

"Just Take Care of Me"

Recounting the alleged incident, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the Senate President made inappropriate remarks during his birthday celebration in Akwa Ibom.

According to her, while showing her around his home, Akpabio allegedly suggested they could "spend quality time together" and that she would "enjoy it."

“At that point, I pulled away and told him I didn’t understand what he meant,” she recounted.

She disclosed that her husband, who was present, sensed the discomfort and later advised her never to travel alone or visit Akpabio’s guest house again.

Additionally, she claimed that when she confronted Akpabio over his repeated obstruction of her motions in the Senate, he responded with, “You can enjoy a whole lot if you take care of me.”

No Response from Akpabio’s Camp

Efforts to reach Akpabio’s media team for a response were unsuccessful. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio’s special adviser on media and public affairs, did not reply to phone calls or messages.

Meanwhile, on February 25, the Senate referred Akpoti-Uduaghan to the committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions for disciplinary review over her opposition to the seating rearrangement.