He's disciplined - Akpabio’s wife defends husband amid Natasha's sexual harassment claim

Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has jumped to her husband's defence over sexual harassment allegations by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senator representing Kogi Central, was involved in a spat with Akpabio on the floor of the Red Chamber last week over the seating arrangement.

She had challenged the new seating order, refusing to vacate her old spot. This led to a shouting match between the duo, forcing Akpabio to remove her from the floor.

There have also been speculations that the Upper Legislative Chamber may suspend the Kogi lawmaker as punishment for her perceived insubordination and disregard for House rules.

However, during her interview with Arise Television on Friday, February 28, 2025, Natasha appeared to have opened a can of worms.

She alleged that Akpabio's hostile behaviours towards her were triggered by her refusal to accept the former Akwa Ibom lawmaker's sexual advances.

Akpoti-Uduaghan added that by rejecting the Senate President's advances, she was subjected to persistent harassment and malignment.

“Mine is the case of a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him,” she alleged.

Akpabio's wife slams Natasha

Reacting to the allegations, Akpabio's wife held a press conference at her Abuja residence on Friday, dismissing Natasha's claims as figment of wild imagination.

She also described her husband as disciplined and jovial, whose words are often misinterpreted.

Mrs Akpabio recounted the cordial relationship between her family and Natasha’s family long before Natasha married her husband.

“The allegations are unfounded, as she was present at her family residence on the alleged date, 8th December 2023.

“Both families enjoy a long-standing cordial relationship that predates Senator Natasha’s marriage to her husband," she said.

Ekaette commended her husband's discipline as a man who loves and respects his family, citing his track record of supporting women’s inclusion in government even before he emerged as Senate President.

“In Akwa Ibom, when he was a governor, many women were involved in governance and none of them ever said something like this. The Senate president is a very responsible and disciplined man.

“There is no way that a man as disciplined as that can think of taking a woman to his home. He has a lot of respect for me and the children,” Ekaette stated.